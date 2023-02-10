New exhibit centers on the legend and legacy of Black Founding Father James Forten and his family

James Forten, a Black Founding Father and an integral piece of the American Revolution, is at the center of the Museum of the American Revolution’s newest exhibition, “Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia.” And for historian and preservationist Dolly Marshall, the 5,000-square-foot exhibition is everything she ever imagined.

“It’s truly amazing to see it come to life,” said Marshall, who is based in Camden. “I tell people every day that we’re a part of living history … so to see it transform and be displayed in a dignified, multilayered way, gives me more motivation to do what I do.”

Marshall, a descendant of Forten on her mother’s side, marveled at the over 100 artifacts, artworks, and family heirlooms sprawled across the museum’s Patriot’s Gallery. The exhibit chronicles the remarkable life of Forten in Philadelphia and American history.

Born free in 1766, just a block from where the museum stands, Forten worked as an apprentice sailmaker and volunteered on privateering ships that attacked British merchant vessels during the American Revolution. In 1781, at age 15, he was captured by the British navy and held captive for seven months.

Eventually, he was freed in a prisoner exchange and later became a wealthy sailmaker in post-Revolutionary War Philadelphia.

Marshall mentioned being told how Forten heard the Liberty Bell ring and joined others at Independence Square for the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence. The words “Every man is created equal” inspired him to become a philanthropist and abolitionist. Seeing the exhibit, Marshall said, reaffirmed her mother’s stories.

“I’m proud that the Forten family’s essence is continuing on,” she said. “My mom said our people are doers, and it’s 150% true.”

Museum CEO Scott Stephenson said Forten has been a topic of conversation every day for nearly six years, and to see the exhibition come alive for its official opening on Saturday has been “magical.”

In the two years spent developing the exhibition, Stephenson said he and others received artifacts, artworks, and other historical goods from 38 institutions and private collectors, pairing them with the museum’s own collection to curate the space. Among the most valuable artifacts are a portrait of Forten, a table from his home on Lombard Street, the only surviving photograph of his wife, Charlotte Vandine Forten, and a family Bible that’s been passed down through six generations of Fortens, filled with recordings of births, deaths, and marriages.

» READ MORE: Family heirlooms retrace the history of our Black Founding Father James Forten

“We got objects that haven’t been together or seen for 200 years,” Stephenson said. “So, when it all comes together and the curtain comes up, showtime is always a great day.”

The exhibit also features audio and video experiences and interactive textiles that explore the Forten family’s roles in the Revolutionary War and their push for voting rights and civil liberties for African Americans.

Complementing the exhibit will be a number of events, including programs centered on the contributions of the women in the Forten family and their contemporaries, family guides, virtual tours, and a theatrical performance that dramatizes the experiences of Forten as a free Black Philadelphian.

Julie Winch, who wrote A Gentleman of Color: The Life of James Forten, said she’s happy to see the Forten family come together for this moment.

“‘Great’ doesn’t describe it,” Winch said. “I really feel like [Forten] is an old friend. I’m just glad he’s getting the attention he deserves.”

Adrienne Whaley, the director of education and community engagement, said she wants visitors to gain a deeper understanding of the place families like the Fortens and others had in the founding of the nation and the significant things they were able to accomplish then, and how it’s led to the progressive steps seen today.

“I want people to understand that people of African descent were agents in their own lives,” she said. “They didn’t just let the world happen to them. They had thoughts, opinions, and desires and took action to make things happen in their lives.”

Although the exhibit runs through Nov. 26, Stephenson said the museum will always highlight the story of the Fortens in its core exhibition and on walking tours. This, he hopes, will inspire children to learn about the Fortens and Old City’s history.

“The community engagement piece is so important to us,” Stephenson said. “We really want all Philadelphians to feel invested in this, particularly as we approach the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.”

“Black Founders” is on display in the Patriots Gallery daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Access to the exhibit is included with regular museum admission. Tickets can be purchased by calling (215) 253-6731 or going to the museum’s front desk. For more information, visit amrevmuseum.org.