Philly prankster plays matchmaker between Rocky and Jason Kelce

Valentine’s Day is the day for lovers, and one Philadelphia prankster is playing matchmaker between Jason Kelce and the famous Rocky Balboa statue.

In the early hours of the holiday, NBC10 reported that the statue was adorned with a large diaper and a heart-filled sign that read “Dear Jason Kelce, hold me like a baby.”

By 9 a.m., Philadelphia Parks and Recreation removed the heartfelt message to the All-Pro center from the iconic sculpture just minutes after being notified of the stunt.

Robin Schomberg-Nicholls, director and CEO of the division who oversees the Rocky statue that was designed by artist A. Thomas Schomberg, said that “occurrences” like these are commonplace.

Whether the statue is draped in Valentines Day-themed signage or opposing football team jerseys before Eagles games, Schomberg-Nicholls says she’s aware of everything that happens to the “beloved public monument.” But as far as who initiates them, she doesn’t have the slightest clue.

“Unfortunately, we have no insight in to the situation that you’re referring to: either who perpetrated the event, how long it was in place, or if this was specifically related to Valentine’s Day (this year or in the past),” Schomberg-Nicholls wrote in an email.

The diaper is a new one, Parks & Rec spokesperson Charlotte Merrick said. And while operations staff are told to remove similar objects from the monument, she said “harmless pranks like these that are not damaging to property or offensive in nature are amusing.”

Jason Kelce has yet to respond to the anonymous prankster, but one Facebook user wasn’t too impressed, commenting that the comedic gesture was “Stupid” under NBC10′s post.