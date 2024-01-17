We know Jason Momoa came to Philly. Here’s why.

Even in the dead of winter, Philly got an Aquaman sighting.

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa was spotted in Philly on Tuesday, when the Game of Thrones star stopped by Oscar’s Tavern for a beer.

The Center City dive posted photos of Momoa on Facebook with the caption: “You never know who’s gonna be hanging out in Oscar’s!!! Jason Momoa bought a guitar at Bluebond Guitars and stopped down for a beer!”

“If I ever shoot a movie in Philly, I want to do a scene in [Oscar’s],” the Aquaman star told Oscar’s owner Richard Chodak.

“He is exactly who you think he is,” Chodak said. “He was super nice and chill. We talked about motorcycles and guitars...If he comes back to Philly, I hope he stops by again.”

The guitar Momoa was pictured with was from Samson Street’s Bluebond Guitar Shop, also owned by Chodak.

According to the shop’s Facebook post, the actor, who plays bass guitar, mandolin, and ukulele, purchased an “old Orpheum arch top guitar” that was originally found at an antique market in Massachusetts. It was restored and modified to become an electric guitar, the store added.

“The guitar just fit his style,” said Chodak. “It has an old time vibe to it. When he looked around, he picked it up, and loved the way it looked. It was a quick decision for him. He just said, ‘Yes, I’ll take this.’”

Later that night, Momoa was seen at Old City’s Positano Coast. Ambler resident Noah Sokoloff, who took a picture with Momoa, said the action star was in town to promote his vodka brand Melli at the Italian eatery.

Sokoloff may have only said about five words to the actor, but, he said, Momoa “seemed like he was having a good time [in Philly].”

“I just wanted to thank him for the opportunity to work with his brand,” said Sokoloff, who created engraved ice cubes for Momoa’s brand event.

Philly isn’t the only city on Momoa’s list, however.

Along with the promotional tour for his vodka brand, the recently-divorced actor revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he’s been living on the road.

It’s for good reason, Momoa, 44, insists. The former DCEU star has been hitting the road for the HBO Max docu-series, On the Roam, which sees the actor venturing across the country to meet with artists and craftsmen working on vintage bikes, instruments, and chopper motorcycles.

“I love the idea of just being with everyday people and doing my craft, which is filming, and then showing them,” he told the outlet.

The eight-part series is set to premiere on HBO Max on Thursday.