It’s got a rich role in hip-hop. I think [Philadelphia] played an enormously important role as a sister city to the origin of hip-hop, New York City. And of course, Meek Mill right now, representing that city in a nearly unprecedented commercial success and also [we’re] finding some of his most powerful lyrical expression to date. Meek Mill represents, I think, the culmination of decades of struggle and wrestling with ideas of overcoming odds to make certain that the ideas of the black urban dweller are seen and heard with the appreciation that they deserve.