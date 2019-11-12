Four years into an ongoing battle with cancer, Peterson has his own legacy to think about as well. Not that the disease seems to be slowing him down: the Messenger Legacy’s two-disc Legacy: Alive Vol. 6 at the Side Door is one of two ambitious releases from the drummer this year. The other is Listen Up!, the latest from his Gen-Next Big Band, an ensemble of up-and-coming musicians studying at Boston’s Berklee College of Music, where Peterson has been on the faculty for more than 15 years.