She gave Brahmsian rhythms a heightened edge. Sonorities were more penetrating. Were she writing the piece today, it would probably be more succinct; she has evolved. As is, it led organically to Brahms' Op. 119 — played by Denk not with the luxurious sonority favored by many pianists, but (in the spirit of Mazzoli) without a sonic smoke screen and with more externalized passion.