Jill Scott is back in high school. As a luminous 900-square-foot mural.

After years of fiercely repping her hometown, Philly’s very own legendary vocalist Jill Scott was honored at her old stomping grounds.

On Thursday, Mural Arts unveiled a mural of Scott during a 175th-year celebration of her alma mater, Philadelphia High School for Girls. “I want to live in the moment,” Scott said in a Zoom interview before the ceremony. “I’m very touched and thrilled. I cannot believe this.”

The mural is designed by artist Patrick Dougher and features Scott coronating young girls with replicas of the same golden crown she wears on her head. The Latin phrase “vincit qui se vincit” comes out in a wave from under Scott’s halo-like Afro. It translates to “He conquers who conquers himself.”

The 900-square-foot mural, titled Luminaries: The Coronation, is located on the facade of Girls’ High facing Broad Street. Jane Golden, executive director of Mural Arts, said its vibrance is a reflection of the impact Scott has made as an ambassador for Girls’ High and the Philly arts.

“Her artistry, resilience, and dedication to uplifting our community epitomize the spirit of Girls’ High,” Golden said in a statement. Through the mural, she said, “we honor not only Ms. Scott but also the countless women who have graced the halls, leaving an indelible mark on our world.”

Before the ceremony, “Jill from Philly” chatted with The Inquirer about her fondest memories at Girls’ High, the hidden powers of “Schuylkill punch,” — otherwise known as Philly tap water — and her headlining performance at The Roots Picnic on Saturday. A deep feeling of gratitude shined through her smile. “It’s hard to explain how great this is,” she said. “I am really tickled. ”

The interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity

How does it feel to have this honor?

It’s really crazy. Wow, I know I should be ready for these kinds of questions because I figured you would ask me how it feels, but it’s kind of surreal. I had such a difficult time during high school. I missed 48 days of school my senior year, primarily because I couldn’t get to school. I didn’t have money, tokens, or anything and I worked at night. It was very hard. I did not pass math, which was devastating. It meant I couldn’t walk and had to go to summer school. But that’s the reason this is so surreal, it was such a challenging part of my life, but an amazing time as well.

This is the kind of stuff that’s in a lot of fairy tales. I would have never imagined that my likeness or any part of me would be on the side of my dang high school. Never, not one day.

How was Girls’ High?

Girls’ High was beautiful. We had perfect pink marble hallways, and walking down those hallways felt like triumph every day. There were so many brilliant young women, and so many friends I have till this day. It was an extraordinary time for me, I just wish I didn’t have the troubles I had at the time.

What do you remember the most from those days? Any particular teachers?

I have a lot of fond memories, the only problem was we didn’t have any money. But yes, I had Mr. William Murphy, the leader of Treble Clef. You had to audition to be in Treble Clef Choir, and it taught us Latin, German, and Italian songs. He played amazing music, and took us to the Academy of Music. That’s where I first heard and saw Kathleen Battle. I never heard someone sing so lovely and smile so pretty at the same time.

You grew up here. How did the city make you who you are?

People ask me the question all the time: What makes Philadelphia vocalists? I think it’s the “Schuylkill punch,” and the fact most of the musicians are coming out of church. I think it’s institutions like Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts, and Treble Clef at Girls’ High. I think all these accumulate to make Philly’s musicians, vocalists, and artists great.

And what about the city’s murals?

I think the murals are as important as “Schuylkill punch.” I grew up looking at murals my whole life, on every other corner. Murals have been an inspiration just by seeing all those beautiful colors. There was a lot going on in the city of Philadelphia. [But] the murals were uplifting, with beautiful quotes and the faces of people we admired. I’ve always appreciated that.

And the Philly arts community? Does its future excite you?

Of course. I think I’ve touched pretty much every portion of it in the course of my lifetime. All the wonderful time I’ve had performing live, whether it was poetry or singing somewhere. There were so many places, and some of them aren’t here anymore, but they are integral to everything that I am and everything that I’ve done. And oh, the block parties. I used to go to so many block parties. All those things made me who I am.

Can we get a glimpse into your Roots Picnic performance on Saturday? Or do you want to keep everything secret?

I’ll keep it a secret. Just know that I’m thrilled and very excited. I had a wonderful time performing at the Met for the 23rd anniversary of Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1 last year. I loved that people walked out singing in the streets. It felt so good.