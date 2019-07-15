Belver takes her character on a compelling (if thin-stretched) emotional arc, gliding seamlessly from earnest charm to geriatric bridezilla. At each ebb and flow, Hoffman responds like a reassuring rock (and complete antipode to the laughably neurotic characters penned by Kholos Brooks’ father-in-law, Mel). Her innocent approach strikes a hope-filled chord, one found in countless Instagram posts about starting over, rediscovering one’s self at any age and believing in the power of … well, you see the potential for eye-rolling at unintended side-effects that Belver and Hoffman mostly avoid in their skilled portrayals.