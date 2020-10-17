The statue at 5148 Locust St. is one of three artworks in the Monumental traveling exhibit and will remain there until Nov. 4. All Power to All People, the first statue in the collection, a 28-foot afro pick designed by multimedia artist Hank Willis Thomas, was first installed in West Philly on Sep. 30 but was relocated to North Penn Baptist Church in North Philly on Saturday. Thomas attended and spoke at the All Power to All People unveiling. Wiley was not present at the Rumors of War unveiling.