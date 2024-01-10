The Kimmel Cultural Campus and Philadelphia Orchestra has a new overarching brand name: Ensemble Arts Philly

The Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Philadelphia Orchestra — the Philadelphia umbrella arts organization which encompasses the orchestra, the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, the Academy of Music, and the Miller Theater — has adopted a fresh moniker to clarify the confusion around its multiple venues: Ensemble Arts Philly.

However, the names of its venues — which collectively produce hundreds of concerts, plays, musicals, and more — will stay the same.

The idea is that Ensemble Arts Philly is not a destination, it’s the organization that presents work in these spaces. While Verizon Hall patrons will still attend shows at the Kimmel Center, their tickets will now say “Ensemble Arts Philly presents…” instead of Kimmel Cultural Campus. The website, which was kimmelculturalcampus.org, will now be ensembleartsphilly.org and their social media handles will adopt @EnsembleArtsPhilly. (Visitors to the former site will be redirected to the new one.)

Why the change?

This new name, the organization hopes, will help people know exactly where to go. Ticket holders often get mixed up between the venues. When large audiences flocked to Wicked and The Lion King last year, some people wound up in the atrium of the Kimmel Center (300 S. Broad St.) instead of the Academy of Music (240 S. Broad St.).

“What we realized in the years worth of research that we did assessing the public’s understanding was that the destination model became this stacking of brands, and that is where the friction came into play,” said Crystal Brewe, Ensemble Arts Philly’s chief marketing and audience experience officer. “It’s a set of buildings on Broad Street that is also along the Avenue of the Arts, that’s also in Center City, and it’s also on this Kimmel Cultural Campus — but what’s the campus? We just really wanted to kind of undo some of that and make the communication tighter.”

The word “ensemble” also felt closer to how the organization operates across genres, she added.

Eventually, she also hopes that the single URL and name will better direct ticket buyers to the Ensemble Arts Philly website, so they can avoid falling victim to third-party sites selling fraudulent tickets.

Moving forward

Ensemble Arts Philly will continue to present shows across four venues, including the buildings it owns (the Kimmel Center, Miller Theater, and Academy of Music), and the nearby Forrest Theater, owned by the Shubert Organization, with which Ensemble Arts partners to produce a Broadway series.

While Ensemble Arts Philly is the organization’s presenting name, the legal name of the parent company will remain The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. under president and CEO Matías Tarnopolsky.

“From the return of Hamilton to the premiere of MJ The Musical, Ensemble Arts Philly is the platform for bold and innovative performances and partnerships,” said Tarnopolsky in a press release. Hamilton is expected to return to Philly later this year and the Michael Jackson musical will arrive in 2025.