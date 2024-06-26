Are you ready for the “New Philly Wave”? Philadelphia artist Lay Bankz was recently announced as a member of the 2024 XXL Freshman magazine cover lineup. XXL, the hip hop magazine typically debuts the list in early summer and it serves as a high honor for emerging pop, R&B, and rap artists. It recognizes the artists as up and coming figures who are shifting cultural norms in these genres of music. With her inclusion, Bankz joins the ranks of J. Cole, Future, and Kendrick Lamar, who’ve all received the honor.

With the announcement of the new 2024 freshman class, Bankz becomes the seventh Philadelphian to join the XXL List, and the second woman from Philly to be included after Tierra Whack, who was inducted in 2019. Philly musicians Meek Mill (2011), Lil Uzi Vert (2016), PnB Rock (2017), 2Rare (2023), and Fridayy (2023) are also alums of the list.

“I love where I’m from. I wouldn’t want to be from nowhere else,” Bankz, the Southwest Philly native, said in April. She achieved TikTok virality with her viral rap called “Ick” and contributed to the popularity of the “Blick,” a popular dance with roots in Philly club, that became a national phenomenon in early 2023.

“Blicking is honestly just fun. It’s just supposed to be like you’re releasing your wiggle,” Bankz said. “I’ve been blicking my entire life, because I grew up in Philly culture with tanging and toprocking.”

“Ick” currently sits at 87 million plays but her most popular song is “Tell Ur Girlfriend,” that currently has over 181 million plays on Spotify.

Bankz’s music stands out for the way she blends elements of R&B with Jersey club, providing a melodic yet futuristic sound. In addition to the melodies, she represents Philadelphia’s rap culture through her flows and word play.

The String Theory Performing Arts alum cites Aaliyah, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, and Michael Jackson, as influences. She counts Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock, who was fatally shot in 2022, as one of her favorite artists.

This year, she said in April, Bankz plans to release back-to-back singles and then an album. 2024, she said, is going to be about music “that is truly Lay Bankz to the bone. This new era of music is really just showing my supporters the real me.”

With the 2024 XXL Freshman List being revealed to the public, it seems Bankz is well on her way.