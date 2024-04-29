The Library Company of Philadelphia and the American Philosophical Society are looking at a ‘closer formal relationship.’

Following layoffs and a change in directorial leadership, the Library Company of Philadelphia and the American Philosophical Society are in discussions to “explore the possibility of a closer formal relationship while retaining each institution’s distinct identity” in some as-yet-undetermined form.

The collaboration between the two historic organizations, which were both founded by Benjamin Franklin in the 18th century, aims to increase awareness and accessibility of their collections while bolstering research efforts, according to a written statement sent out to LCP shareholders and APS members on Monday afternoon.

“As the nation nears its 250th anniversary, the LCP and APS are exploring how they can build on this interwoven history and more closely collaborate in the same spirit that led to their founding and has subsequently guided their missions,” the statement read. “Their goal remains as always: to steward collections to the highest of standards, to encourage research through open access to these materials, and to promote new discoveries, all of which are done to improve the community and world through the production and dissemination of new knowledge.”

Both organizations were originally located on Fifth Street near Independence Hall. (LCP has since moved to Locust Street following a few relocations.) Their proximity has led to collaborations over the years. However, the details of their agreement for a “future of greater collaboration” are unclear.

LCP interim director John Van Horne and APS executive officer Bob Hauser declined to answer questions surrounding the decision, or what the joint venture and effort entails. “We are very early in the exploratory process, so this is all we have to say at present,” Van Horne wrote via email.

Despite plans to work in closer capacities, Hauser said this is not a merger, and there’s no intention to use the term given the nature of their partnership. “Nor has any decision been reached about a legal affiliation between the two institutions,” he explained in an email.

The announcement comes at a time of flux for LCP leadership. The organization laid off employees in late 2023, and former director Michael J. Barsanti left the role abruptly in January. Van Horne declined to answer questions on Barsanti’s departure.

The Library Company, the country’s oldest continuously operating library, is home to half a million rare books, manuscripts, pamphlets, graphic works, and other artifacts. And the American Philosophical Society holds a research library, scholarly press, and various educational programs inside its quarters.

Both historic institutions were birthed from one of Franklin’s first civic initiatives — the Junto Club, whose members were avid readers and intellectuals who wanted to work toward the betterment of the society. The group was the launching pad for many public projects, including the nation’s first successful lending library in 1731.

After opening the Library Company, Franklin and his like-minded colleagues founded APS in 1743, which is the oldest learned society in the United States. Today, the organization awards grants and fellowships to scholars, hosts lectures and exhibitions, and administers prizes. Its library of manuscripts is internationally recognized for its, per the organization’s website, “enduring historic value.”

The Union Fire Company, the University of Pennsylvania, volunteer militia, and Pennsylvania Hospital are among the other public projects founded by the club.