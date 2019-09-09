Hal Prince, the Penn grad who became king of the Broadway musical, died July 31 at the age of 91. He’ll be honored at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts (at Lincoln Center) in an exhibition opening Sept. 18. “In the Company of Harold Prince: Broadway Producer, Director, Collaborator” celebrates some of his most famous shows: West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Company, Sweeney Todd, and Phantom of the Opera.