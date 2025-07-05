How to have a perfect Philly day, according to honorary Philadelphian Lisa Ann Walter

Lisa Ann Walter may be television’s favorite second-grade teacher, but one of her proudest titles is when fans refer to her as “the Philly people’s princess.”

“I’m just happy they don’t hate me,” Walter joked. “Philly is my favorite place to do stand-up now. It’s like a warm hug every time I go there.”

The long-time comic plays Melissa Schemmenti, the fiery, sharp-tongued teacher on ABC’s hit Abbott Elementary. The character — complete with a South Philly accent — was written by West Philly native Quinta Brunson.

Brunson warned her this city can be tough. “But I’ve had people tell me that I remind them of their cousin from South Philly. I could not be more complimented,” she said.

Walter returns to her adopted city for a three-night run at Helium Comedy Club, from July 11-13.

Here is her perfect Philly day — and it starts early.

4:30 a.m.

I always start my day with coffee. I like to drink the whole pot, so it has to be decaf, or nobody would be able to tolerate me. Maybe the people in South Philly could still handle me. But other than that, I would be bouncing off the walls.

8 a.m.

I would like to do something outdoorsy. I would go to the Philadelphia Zoo or maybe out for a walk. I love the Schuylkill. I would take the day to ride a bike on the path next to it. I see people doing it, and I haven’t done it.

Noon

If you ask me what I’m getting for lunch, it’s going to be at one of the 30 places I’ve been to for a cheesesteak or a hoagie. I might go to South Philly to get Angelo’s. It was so good.

I got a pie and a calzone when I was there. And I said the next time I go back, I will get different flavored calzones. They’re unbelievable.

1 p.m.

I might spend some time at Rittenhouse Square. I love it there. I love that they have art fairs on the weekends. I’ll need to do at least one complete lap, and then buy something for me and [Abbott costar] Sheryl Lee Ralph.

2 p.m.

I like the Nordstrom Rack that’s in Rittenhouse, and I just found out they have a Bloomingdale’s outlet across the street. I might have to pop in there, too.

3:30 p.m.

I have to go to a game. Either to a Phillies game or an Eagles game. If I can get to an Eagles game in Philly, my life will be complete.

I would love to tailgate. I’d bring a big van or a truck or something, pull the back down, and grill. Or just walk around and eat other people’s food.

But I’d bring something. I don’t like people who just take stuff. Maybe I’d bring the cannolis I got from Hammonton, N.J.’s Mannino’s Cannoli Express when I was the grand marshal at last year’s Philadelphia Italian American Heritage Parade.

7 p.m.

Whatever game I go to, I have to go to Chickie’s & Pete’s after to get Crabfries. I can hang out with CEO Pete Ciarrocchi and his wife, Lisa. And I would just make friends there.

9 p.m.

I got to hang with my girl, [6abc anchor] Alicia Vitarelli. She took me to Fiorella Pasta . I’d end my night there. It feels very much like Italy.

I don’t know why my day includes so many restaurants. But I’m actually staying in Philly an extra two days when I come to the city. It will be two extra days of eating John’s Roast Pork and Tommy DiNic’s.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.