Lisa Ann Walter wants some Philly restaurant recommendations

After decades of acting in theater, film, and TV, Lisa Ann Walter is settling into stardom.

That’s thanks to Melissa Schemmenti, the hilarious and ever-resourceful second grade teacher she plays on the ABC hit Abbott Elementary. Now, with her star on the rise — she’s appearing in the new reboot of Who Wants to be a Millionaire, which launched earlier this month — Walter is recording her comedy show in Philly.

Starting Thursday, Walter will be in Philly for a three-night stint at Helium Comedy Club with a gift in mind. After a decade of headlining live shows, the actor will record her debut comedy special for the first time at the Center City venue. Her Abbott Elementary costar and “work-wife” Sheryl Lee Ralph will coproduce and codirect the project with Walter.

Advertisement

“I think anyone who’s been to a Philly sports event knows that Philadelphians don’t hold back,” said Walter, who slipped in and out of Schemmenti’s South Philly accent during a Zoom interview. That passion, she says, makes Philly the ideal spot to record. “[People in the audience] are loud, but they’re not trying to heckle. They love being at the show, they love being enthusiastic, and they’re smart. That is the perfect combination for a great comedy audience, and Philly has really embraced me.”

Ahead of her shows, we talked to Walter about her disco dancing, the weeks she spent studying Bradley Cooper’s Philly accent, and her love of Dalessandro’s Steaks.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Is Philly your favorite city to do comedy?

I did a show last year, and I never felt more at home in a place that wasn’t where I grew up. One person came up to me and said, “You know, we didn’t even want to like you.” They were very conscious of the fact I was coming to the city as a newbie. But they said, “You’re one of us.” People hugged me, kissed me, and gave me food everywhere I went. If you do those things, then I’m home.

You’re from Maryland. How did you master the South Philly accent?

When Bradley Cooper did an Abbott Elementary episode, I told him I studied his videos. When he was first coming up, he went on talk shows and they would make him do the accent — almost like it was a circus trick or something. But he was so good at it that I would find those interviews and study them. I can’t tell you the number of hours, days, and weeks I spent making sure the accent was perfect. I tell people from Philly all the time, “Let me know if I can do it better. Hook a girl up.”

My favorite part of that was how they had me hand the flask to Sheryl Lee Ralph, and she didn’t know it was coming. And the look on her face was so pure. Like, “If you don’t put that away … we are in public.” It was so Sheryl, but also [her Abbott Elementary character] Barbara.

The chemistry you and Sheryl Lee Ralph have is incredible. No wonder you’re working on this special together.

We’ve all heard stories about TV actors who played lovers for over 10 years, but it turned out they hated each other. Like, “Oh, he had bad breath or body odor and wooden teeth.” Right? But I think it’s very hard to act the kind of chemistry she and I have.

We fell in love as “workwives” on day one because we had so much in common. We were single moms raising our kids in Los Angeles. All the ways we connected were so pure, and we loved hanging out. We immediately started going shopping together because there were so many events we had to go to. We were outside a Zara dressing room while she threw clothes at me for like three hours. She dressed me for the next five events. We truly are that close. I adore her.

If you ever meet someone like her, you have to keep them in your life. She’s blessed from the moment she gets up in the morning.

What is it about stand-up that keeps you coming back on stage?

I think it’s connecting with people. It gives me immediate gratification, and it’s exactly what I intended to do when I was on stage as an actress in high school and I started doing dinner theater.

In my first professional show at 16, I made the audience laugh and cry. And I said, “I always want to do this.” Then I started doing stand-up and connecting with different audiences. That kind of experience in one room has chemistry. Comics know this, which is why I didn’t want to do the special in a big theater. I want to do it the way I came up in comedy. On a small stage at the level of the front tables, watching as the laughter travels from the front to the back of a room. It’s the closest thing to me knowing why God put me here on Earth.

You were also a disco dance instructor, right?

When I was coming up in D.C. as a kid, disco was huge. In D.C., they invented the hustle, and all my high school friends could dance. One of my best girlfriends was Colombian and she had four sisters, and they all had guys that could dance. I learned how to dance and they would yell at me “gringa,” and I learned how to move my hips. I started competing in disco competitions and I would win them. My mom, a crazy Sicilian, would drive me downtown to these clubs while I did these competitions. And then I got a job at 16 at Arthur Murray teaching old businessmen how to do the hustle, which is really just the salsa. I taught them the cha-cha, the waltz, and all these ballroom dances. And my grandfather, the old Italian, he taught me all those. And then when I turned 17, people wanted me to go to disco competitions in Rio de Janeiro, and my mom was like, “No, you are not.” So I had to quit Arthur Murray.

In the past, you’ve talked about the L.A. dating scene. How’s your dating life now?

Listen, I could always find a fella — and they found me. I’ve always had young guys slide into my DMs. Always. But you don’t want to date people because you’re famous. You want to be with people who are down with you for who you are. Having said that, every relationship is transactional.

My first husband [Sam Braun] is my buddy, and I have a joke on stage about him. He was a lovely Jewish man, but turns out we had too much in common — we both like men. The second husband was a cheater, and while cheating is not technically a religion, he practiced it like it was. But my first husband, I adore. We spend every Sunday night together watching our favorite show, 90 Day Fiancé.

I’ve already had my babies and I’m making money. What dating app am I going on?

Have you had a Philly cheesesteak?

People have sent me to some really good places. In fact, I want to go back to a couple of them. Cheesesteaks and hoagies aren’t the only good things that Philly has to offer. I know you got water ice and everything else, but what else do I need to know? I have a list of a few places.

The last time I asked on [social media], people were being very lovely and helpful at first. But then it took a hard left turn. Someone was like, “If you don’t go to Dalessandro’s, then you’re a dick.” OK, I guess I better go. I went and it was worth the trip. You should have seen my hotel room — it was disgusting. I had half-eaten cheesesteaks and hoagies all over the place.