Civic and arts leaders are set to throw their weight behind the effort to erect a statue in the heart of the city honoring beloved singer and civil rights figure Marian Anderson. Mayor Kenney, opera star Denyce Graves and others were slated to appear outside of the Academy of Music Thursday afternoon to endorse the drive, launched several months ago.

So far, about $300,000 has been raised toward the $1.4 million campaign, whose proceeds would pay for the sculpture and related expenses, as well as the beginning of an endowment for the Marian Anderson house museum in South Philadelphia devoted to the contralto’s legacy.

The sculpture project is still in its initial stages. A task force has been raising the money, and a jury is expected to develop a set of parameters to help choose the artist. The piece is to be placed outside of the Academy of Music, where Anderson performed several high-profile recitals.

Anderson, born in Philadelphia, died in 1993 at age 96. She is revered for a triumphant concert at the Lincoln Memorial concert organized after being denied an opportunity to sing at Constitution Hall in Washington because of her race. Although more of a recitalist than an opera singer, was the first Black artist to sing a leading role with the Metropolitan Opera.

Donors wishing to give money toward the Marian Anderson sculpture project may do so via the Philadelphia Foundation.