Emotionally, the musical lobs are as powerful as they are well-aimed. When Midge tells her parents her cheating husband has left her, her father, Abe, goes into his study, and we hear the sounds of him breaking things — and then the Mount Everest of anguish: the Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2. It come in a torrid burst before Abe slams down the lid on the keyboard. The piece was in the air at the time. It was the sound of overwrought romance in The Seven Year Itch with Marilyn Monroe (1955).