What does arts and culture mean to Philly’s future? Everything, says Mayor Cherelle Parker

It wasn’t a major policy speech, and it didn’t contain specifics.

However, during Wednesday’s announcement that Verizon Hall would be renamed in honor of Marian Anderson, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker took off her glasses, looked up from the lectern, and appeared to speak extemporaneously about the importance of arts and culture to the future of Philadelphia.

First she talked about how the renaming of the hall for the contralto and civil rights leader sent a message to “young people here in the city of Philadelphia who will one day get the opportunity to see this place, know that it exists, and particularly for those Black and brown young people to know that someone like them was worthy of a distinction like this. That means a great deal.”

And then she went on, noting the number of other state and local governmental leaders among the hundreds who had gathered at the Kimmel for the announcement.

“I also want you to know that this really is a reminder to us about all the work that we have to do to ensure that this concert hall stays open... So every time you hear us referencing the importance of making our city the safest, the cleanest, the greenest big city in the nation, with economic opportunity for all, you have to know that arts and culture play an essential role in helping to make that happen.”

Wednesday’s announcement attracted a diverse crowd — artists, business and civic leaders, and heads of arts organizations like the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Opera Philadelphia, Philadelphia Chamber Music Society, Mann Center and others. Addressing the arts types in the room, Parker offered what amounted to a passionate and lyrical affirmation of the arts and culture sector, which has been particularly strained by a falloff in attendance since the pandemic.

“You are what I would consider to be a part of the nucleus of what is a great unifier in our globe, in our commonwealth and here in our city, no matter the race, class, socio-economic status, the zip code, sexual orientation or identity and/or religion. There is something about melody, music and art that allows us to feel our human oneness.”

And again, while offering no specifics — such as new sources of funding or additional resources — Parker gave her assurance:

“As mayor of this city, I promise I won’t be afraid to make the tough decisions needed to ensure that this community thrives.”