Philadelphia Fringe Festival (through Sept. 22, various locations). There’s still time to see dozens of shows including: Superterranean (through Sept. 15, 2300 Arena), Pig Iron’s latest, staged in a South Philly boxing arena; Un Poyo Rojo, (Sept. 19-Sept. 21, Christ Church Neighborhood House) dance, athletics, cockfighting, clowning; Pursuit of Happiness (Sept. 20-Sept. 21, Mandell Theater, Drexel University) the American Dream, western expansion, part barn dance, part comedy of manners; Ink (through Sept. 21, Adrienne) improv about (your) tattoos; Come Back, Little Sheba (through Sept. 22, Brandywine Mission Gallery) the perils of precarious sobriety in this 1950s classic from the Idiopathic Ridiculopathy Consortium; Lysistrata, Cross Your Legs (through Sept. 22, Church of the Advocate) from Kaleidoscope Cultural Arts Collective, women withhold sex to persuade men to end war; Let Me Die (Sept. 21-Sept. 28, FringeArts) with Opera Philadelphia as part of its Festival O19, a compendium of opera death scenes. (215-413-1318, fringearts.com)