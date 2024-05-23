Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla turn Wells Fargo Center into a twerk relay

Grammy-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion had more than a little something for the Philadelphia hotties on Wednesday night.

The Houston powerhouse turned Wells Fargo Center into a twerk relay, bringing fans to bent knees and full sweats thanks to her hard-hitting anthems and summertime hits. The “Captain Hook” singer teased her first headlining tour on social media back in March, and the highly-anticipated showing was nothing short of electrifying. There was never a pause in action.

The high-voltage performance was part of Megan’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” which featured Memphis rap queen GloRilla.

GloRilla opened the show with a handful of her own chart-topping viral hits — “FNF,” “Yeah Glo!,” and “Tomorrow 2.” And while there was no Cardi B cameo, as in the tour’s recent New York stop, GloRilla’s performance was the perfect kickoff for the unapologetically femme-powered show.

As the arena lights flickered and the “Megan” chants grew louder, the “Big Ole Freak” rapper slowly rose to the stage in a shimmering body-hugging jumpsuit. She rang off the first of a series of foot-stomping hits with fan-favorite bangers like “Hiss” and “Thot Sh*t.”

Fans wearing club wear, Texas-style cowboy boots, and anime-inspired costumes, rejoiced in the stands. They took selfies together and a lucky few even joined Megan on stage for a twerk-off.

The singer dove into the depths of her catalog, fully channeling the days of 2018′s Tina Snow on “Hot Girl” and “Freak Nasty,” then circling back to her most recent album, Traumazine.

In time for the third act, the screen panned to the thousands in attendance, showcasing the best twerkers among the crowd. And as much as the concert felt like a night out with Megan, it was also a call for sexual liberation and self-empowerment.

Since the release of 2017′s Make It Hot, the self-proclaimed “Houston hottie” has scaled the Billboard charts, garnered millions of fans, and added some award show hardware to her growing collection.

She won a Grammy for best new artist in 2021, later taking home a gold-plated gramophone for best rap song and best rap performance for the fiery Beyoncé collab, “Savage (Remix).” And her predominately female fan base loves her sharp-tongued lyrics, free-spirited persona, and penchant for seismic summer hits.

Earlier in the show, Megan broke away from the twerk-inducing jams just when it felt a little monotonous, and turned to the crowd for a short but heartfelt message: “I appreciate y’all and I love y’all,” she said. “You do matter.”

With an illuminated snakelike fixture on center stage, she performed “Cobra,” a response to those who doubted her assault allegations against Tory Lanez, before he was convicted of shooting the rapper last fall. “Shout-out to the hot girls who’ve been rocking with me through everything,” she said before briefly transitioning off stage.

Immediately following “Cobra,” which also addressed the death of her parents and her tumultuous relationship with fellow artist Pardison Fontaine, Megan kicked things back into full gear with “Plan B” and “WAP.”

She encouraged fans to embrace their God-given frames before performing the 2020 smash “Body.” “If you love your body just the way it is, and if you love yourself, then make some noise,” she sang to an audience of mostly young Black women.

Before signing off, Megan linked up with GloRilla on stage for “Yeah Glo!,” showcasing their natural chemistry and mutual admiration as rap stars. “I love you Megan,” Glo said.

“I love you, Glo,” Megan said back before closing the show with “Savage.” And with confetti pouring onto the crowd, Megan descended from the concert stage, waving her hands and blowing kisses at the Philadelphia crowd.

Setlist

Act I:

“Hiss” “Ungrateful” “Thot Sh*t” “Freak Nasty” “Megan’s Piano” “Gift & A Curse” “Hot Girl” “Kitty Kat” “Cobra”

Act II:

“Plan B” Cognac Queen Big Ole Freak Girls in the Hood BOA Interlude Sex Talk Eat It What’s New Captain Hook Southside Forever Freestyle Ride or Die Pop It Wanna Be

Act III:

“WAP NDA” “Don’t Stop” “Stalli (Freestyle)” “Cash Shit”

Encore: