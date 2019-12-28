This story of a soldier who is driven to murder by his common-law wife’s infidelity and the degradation heaped upon him by the world at large — there are three, possibly four antagonists — was an explosive breakthrough in 20th-century opera at its 1925 premiere (requiring 137 rehearsals) and 1931 U.S. debut (in Philadelphia conducted by Leopold Stokowski). Still, the opera remains a special occasion, partly because its sometimes-atonal demands are steep and the original, unfinished Georg Buchner play has the kind of expressive leeway that somehow gives voice to whatever you experienced en route to the opera house.