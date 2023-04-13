Skip to content
‘Birth of the Cool’ concert is getting an encore performance at Mummers Museum

The second performance is in a very Philly location.

Musicians rehearsing in South Philadelphia in March for Orchestra 2001's presentation of Birth of the Cool.
Musicians rehearsing in South Philadelphia in March for Orchestra 2001's presentation of Birth of the Cool. STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer

Orchestra 2001′s live re-creation of the Birth of the Cool album a few weeks ago at the Clef Club sold out soon after tickets went on sale, so the group is doing it again: April 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mummers Museum, Washington Ave. at 2nd St. in South Philadelphia.

Birth of the Cool was recorded in 1949 and 1950, and its 1957 release popularized a new sound in jazz while folding in classical influences. The album featured Miles Davis, Gerry Mulligan, Max Roach, John Lewis and other jazz giants.

It also has a surprising connection to Philadelphia. Most of the manuscripts to the music took a detour and ended up at a storage facility in North Philadelphia until their discovery after Davis’ death.

Information: orchestra2001.org.

