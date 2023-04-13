‘Birth of the Cool’ concert is getting an encore performance at Mummers Museum

Orchestra 2001′s live re-creation of the Birth of the Cool album a few weeks ago at the Clef Club sold out soon after tickets went on sale, so the group is doing it again: April 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mummers Museum, Washington Ave. at 2nd St. in South Philadelphia.

Birth of the Cool was recorded in 1949 and 1950, and its 1957 release popularized a new sound in jazz while folding in classical influences. The album featured Miles Davis, Gerry Mulligan, Max Roach, John Lewis and other jazz giants.

It also has a surprising connection to Philadelphia. Most of the manuscripts to the music took a detour and ended up at a storage facility in North Philadelphia until their discovery after Davis’ death.

Information: orchestra2001.org.