Review: Missy Elliott’s ‘Out of This World’ Tour is an intergalactic voyage of iconic hits

Missy Elliott has never been one for convention. Since her 1997 debut Supa Dupa Fly, her dance hits, futuristic sci-fi music videos, and seductive R & B jams made her one of the premiere acts in the ‘90s and 2000s.

After 30 years as a solo act, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is basking in her achievements on the “Out of This World” tour, which made its spaceship landing at Wells Fargo Center on Monday night.

Before Elliott’s descent onto the crowd, the show opened with super-producer Timbaland, crunk & B starlet Ciara, and rapid-fire rap icon Busta Rhymes. The lineup began with Timbaland, who rapped songs like Aaliyah’s “If Your Girl Only Knew,” Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me A River,” and others he produced.

Timbo, who was joined by his son on stage, premiered a new pop song before welcoming Ciara to the stage. The R&B singer cascaded down an elevated platform to her megahit “Goodies,” joining her background dancers in high-level contortion.

Donning a large crown and a black leather corset withrodeo-style chaps, she showed off her flowy vocals and acrobatic choreography to songs like “Oh,” “1, 2 Step,” and “Body Party.”

Toward the end of her set, she invited a fan on stage with a “Buckle Up: Dance With Ciara” sign. Then, for her first time on tour, she turned to the crowd and encouraged them to do a four-step dance with her.

Crowd-goers — young and old — stepped into the aisles to join the growing dance party before the “Hotlines.” “I have goose bumps on my skin right now,” Ciara said. “I can’t thank y’all guys enough. We’re 19 shows in and this is how it’s supposed to feel. I’m going to think about this forever.”

Busta Rhymes and his partner-in-rhyme, Spliff Star, cranked the show’s electrical voltage to a higher level. Along with swingier tracks “I Know What You Want,” Busta’s animated delivery and fast-twitch flow on “Look at Me Now” and “Scenario” incited a timely mic drop from the otherworldly spitter.

“Philly, y’all my family. And I like to keep my promises up. I will return,” Busta said with a grin.

With the audience on its feet and their phone cameras flashing, Elliott walked to the stage like an astronaut imprinting their footsteps on new planetary ground. The musical space pilot landed on the Wells Fargo stage in a glittering jumpsuit to 2019′s “Throw It Back,” and performed songs across her acclaimed discography.

The four-time Grammy winner played songs across her discography, and matching each record in visual form. Elliott recreated music videos for “Get Ur Freak On,” and hovered over the crowd in a floating platform for “Gossip Folks.” It was nonstop action from that point forward.

Her playful delivery and unmatched charisma oozed from the onset. She switched her next-level outfits and hyper-speed flow at ease, and was in lockstep with her brigade of energetic dancers who seamlessly bounced from one set to another.

As Elliott transported to different “planets” on the night’s voyage, the show flipped into a Cirque du Soleil-level event, with the innovative MC as the maestro. And as she neared the hour and 15-minute mark, she took a lap around the lower section of the crowd on “Work It.”

Fans swarmed to their nearest aisles for a glimpse at the “Hot Boyz” star as she hugged and took selfies with fans, who all ranged in age and fandom. She went on to perform “Pass That Dutch” and “Ching A Ling,” before welcoming Ciara and Busta Rhymes back to the stage for “Touch It” and the seismic closer “Lose Control.”

Here’s the set list for Missy Elliott’s “Out of This World” tour at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia:

1. “Throw it Back”

2. “Cool Off”

3. “We Run This”

4. “4 My People”

5. “Sock It 2 Me”

6. “I’m Really Hot”

7. “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)”

8. “I’m Better”

9. “She’s a B***h”

10. “Gossip Folks”

11. “All n My Grill”

12. Get Ur Freak On

13. One Minute Man

14. Hot Boyz

15. Beep Me 911

16. DripDemeanor

17. Pussycat

18. Bad Man

19. Ching A Ling

20. WTF (Where They From)

21. Work It

22. Pass That Dutch

23. Pull Over

24. Up Jumps Da Boogie

25. Touch It (with Busta Rhymes)

26. Lose Control (with Ciara)