“My mother was not doing so well. And it was getting clear that she was not going to be able to probably live alone much longer and we were having to figure out what to do. But she came to this play. And it was really heavy. It was about the shooting of a young black man — boy, really — and then the deliberations of the jury. And we were there for a [postshow discussion]. … and my mother was just listening and it was going on a little long. And I didn’t know if she was even really getting it," Rosenthal said.