Two original first-person theatrical performances are also being offered by the museum. The performances dramatize the different experiences and perspectives of two women of the period: Elizabeth “Mumbet” Freeman (played by Tiffany Bacon), an enslaved woman in Massachusetts who sued for her own freedom and won, and Rebecca Van Dyke (D’Arcy Dersham), who, along with her daughters, cast her vote in New Jersey. The performances have been recorded and will be presented as a film at the museum. Future live performances are being considered for holidays and special occasions.