Display cases from Mütter Museum are up for sale at the Resource Exchange

If you’ve been to the Mütter Museum, you know its signature 19th-century-style cabinets that display a collection of rare anatomical specimens and historical medical equipment. The museum recently donated five of those custom-made display cases to the Resource Exchange, a nonprofit resale shop in Norris Square, prompting organizers with Protect the Mütter to question if the museum properly disposed of the items.

Protect the Mütter is a group of museum followers who organized after learning about the museum’s recent changes under executive director Kate Quinn, including canceling a planned forensic exhibit over the use of human remains and removing most of its online presence for an ethical review. Quinn serves as a board member of the Resource Exchange.

Local furniture maker Scott Kip identified the cases in a video the shop posted on Instagram, advertising them for $200-$500 and writing that they came from a prestigious museum. The shop keeps information about its donors anonymous.

A source from the museum who asked to remain anonymous confirmed that the Mütter donated the cases.

Around 2011, curator Anna Dhody had found height-adjustable tables with iron bases in the museum’s building and commissioned Kip to create mahogany and glass cases on top. He recalls seeing them in a Civil War exhibit and holding other displays since then. Kip, who customized and repaired furniture for the museum for more than a decade, said it was “disheartening” to see his pieces for sale and no longer part of the museum.

Though he doesn’t remember how much the Mütter paid him for all five cases, he estimates that one case would be valued at $1,000 or more today. He’s concerned that the museum offloading these items indicates a drastic shift.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: A shake-up at the Mütter Museum means it could get way less weird

“I think it pays to be careful before things are changed too much. Like, what are the remarkable things in the city? They’re often things that have been preserved,” said Kip, who also works to maintain the historic Wanamaker Organ.

After seeing Kip’s display cases for sale, members of Protect the Mütter have raised concerns about improper “deaccessioning,” a museum term that refers to the process of removing items from a collection. (Under the International Council of Museums, objects from a collection are subject to deaccessioning guidelines.)

Members claim that the iron bases — which the Resource Exchange described as typewriter bases, but Kip and the organizers believe may be antique optometrist tables — are part of the Mütter’s collection and were not appropriately removed.

The source from the museum said the iron bases were never accessioned, meaning they were not officially part of the Mütter’s collection. The cases, they added, were used in a temporary exhibit and had been in storage for years. The museum donated them to the Resource Exchange in the hopes that they would be reused.

At the time of publication, only one of the five display cases was still available for sale at the shop, priced at $350.