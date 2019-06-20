Its setting seems to be some hybrid of Eden, Arcadia, and Chadds Ford, and if you are patient you can find allusions to artists from Durer to Matisse. It is not entirely clear what it is supposed to mean. Wyeth seems mostly to be monumentalizing himself and his family. A small version of it, made to win the approval of the bank’s board, is in the show. It is more than 16 feet wide and four feet high.