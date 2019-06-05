From the Schuylkill to the Hudson: Landscapes of the Early American Republic (June 28-Dec. 29, Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts). This PAFA show focuses on landscapes rendered in Philadelphia and their impact on the Hudson River School. Thomas Cole, who lived and trained in Philadelphia, was influenced by Philadelphians Thomas Doughty and Thomas Birch, for instance. A group of major Hudson River School paintings that PAFA has acquired over the last 10 years, including works by Cole, Albert Bierstadt, David Johnson, Frederic Chuch, and Thomas Moran, are a highlight of the exhibition. (215-972-7600, pafa.org)