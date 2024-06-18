Your favorite Netflix characters will soon all hang out at King of Prussia mall

Bridgerton’s Regency era, the dark 1980s sci-fi setting of Stranger Things, and Squid Game’s death-defying obstacles are all coming to King of Prussia in 2025.

The Netflix House is a “fan-fever dream” that will have interactive spaces built around the streamer’s most popular titles. According to a press release, the experiences will include immersive activations, merch shops, and food to give visitors a literal taste of Netflix binge-worthy creations such as Bridgerton, Money Heist, Stranger Things, and Squid Game.

The two-story venue, located at 180 N Gulph Rd., will open at the former Lord & Taylor department store space late next year. The KOP location will be one of two Netflix House locations opening globally. The second one will be in Dallas, Tex. .

While there are dozens of standalone Netflix experiences across 25 cities, chief marketing officer Marian Lee said that Netflix House is a step up in size and enchantment. “Netflix House represents the next generation of our distinctive offerings,” Lee said in a statement. “The venues will bring our beloved stories to life in new, ever-changing, and unexpected ways.”

Construction on the 120,000-square-foot venue at KOP is currently underway. Along with the space’s activations and photo ops, there will be “eye-popping” sculptures and a mural featuring their Netflix’s most popular characters.

Tina Garzillo, the chairperson of the Upper Merion Township Board of Supervisors, said it was clear from the first exploratory meeting with Netflix executives in the fall of 2023 that there was high interest in the space.

Garzillo said Netflix executives selected King of Prussia Mall for its slew of retailers, high foot traffic, and major road convergence. And given the concept of Netflix House, she and other township leaders believe the venue could be an “exciting” addition to the mall.

“Netflix House brings to King of Prussia exciting themed experiences to be enjoyed in person,” she said..

For updates on the venue’s opening, visit netflixhouse.com.