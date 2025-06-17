King of Prussia’s Netflix House will open later this year

After a yearlong tease, Netflix has announced a tentative opening date for one of the world’s first Netflix Houses, opening at the former Lord & Taylor department store space inside the King of Prussia Mall.

It is scheduled to open later this year.

On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled a plan for the first-of-its-kind, “fan fever dream” space. The entertainment space, which spans more than 100,000 square feet, will feature activations from popular Netflix series like Stranger Things and Squid Game, along with photo booths, food options, merchandise, and mini-games.

While experiences like "Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience," "Stranger Things: The First Shadow," “The Perfect Bite,” and “Netflix Bites Vegas” have already toured in 300 cities around the world, the Philly Netflix House will be home to brand new experiences based on the Jenna Ortega-starring series, Wednesday, and the Japanese anime, ONE PIECE.

“The Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts” activation is meant to start off as “a fun school carnival,” before taking a macabre turn, thanks to Wednesday’s antics. “ONE PIECE: Quest for the Devil Fruit,” will present a contest where guests will compete with the Straw Hats to get their hands on “a mysterious Devil Fruit.”

At the Netflix House, guests will also have a chance to roleplay as the main character of popular shows at the Netflix Virtuals (VR Games) station, and then top that off with a round of mini golf, if they want to. There will also be a theater that will screen Netflix films and shows.

The KOP location will be the first of two Netflix Houses in the world. The second one in Dallas, Tex., at Galleria Dallas is also scheduled to open later this year.

The streaming giant has also announced a third Las Vegas location that is scheduled to open in 2027.

For more information and early access to Netflix House tickets, visit netflixhouse.com