The world’s first Netflix House is opening in King of Prussia this fall

After being invited into the homes of fans for decades, Netflix is returning the favor. The world’s first Netflix House is opening its doors on Nov. 12.

Located at the former Lord & Taylor department store at King of Prussia Mall, the nearly 100,000-square-foot space will be home to photo booths, minigames, and activations inspired by top Netflix titles like Wednesday, Squid Game, Stranger Things, ONE PIECE, and others.

The year-round entertainment hub will be free to enter, but certain experiences within the house will require paid tickets.

Visitors will have the opportunity to interact and take selfies with characters like Queen Charlotte (from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story) and catch screenings of films like KPop Demon Hunters at the venue’s screening space, called the Tudum Theater. There will also be food and drink options at Netflix Bites.

Shows like Bridgerton, Is It Cake?, WWE will inspire a mini golf game, where each hole alludes to different characters from the shows. Through Netflix Virtuals, fans will have the chance to enter the worlds of their favorite shows on the streaming service through VR games, and even take a swing at playing the main character of the shows.

There will also be large-scale activations like “Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts,” that will allow guests to immerse themselves in the world of the eponymous psychic protagonist of the hit Netflix show.

Netflix House’s Dallas location, which opens on Dec. 11 at Galleria Dallas, will also house similar attractions. A third location is planned to open in Las Vegas in 2027.

Tickets to paid Netflix House Philadelphia experiences will be available on Oct. 17.

Presale tickets are available for AAdvantage Mastercard credit card holders and Netflix House Waitlist members starting Oct. 7 and Oct. 14.

For tickets and additional information, visit netflixhouse.com.