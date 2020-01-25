Titled Strangers, the new Muhly song cycle (commissioned by PCMS) showed the art-song medium at its agile best. Addressing current issues around immigration, Muhly chose prose texts quoting letters from the 19th and early 20th centuries as well as the morality-steeped Book of Leviticus, dealing with the racism inflicted on the Chinese in America as a case in point. In the tradition of word-dominated songs, Muhly showcased some fairly volatile ideas with vocal lines fashioned with clear, unheated rhetoric — all buoyed by string quartet accompaniment full of post-minimalist arpeggios. Muhly is usually impressive, but this is a piece you can take to your heart, especially in the well-studied, beautifully polished performance by Brooklyn Rider and Phan at his articulate best. At times, I do believe he is a great singer.