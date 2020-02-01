Of course, no Rovaris performance would be complete without one of his breakneck-tempo moments. Here, it happened in the climactic “Libera me” fugue, one of the toughest parts of the piece, rendered by the musicians with some audible labor but no train wrecks. The tempo did actually justify itself in the larger scheme of the piece, which Rovaris approached almost like a mountain range in which every peak is hugely different from the other. The “Sanctus” fugue, for example, was also unusually fast but in a part of the Requiem’s sequence where that kind of animation was warranted. Rovaris doesn’t often have this kind of front-and-center showcase here, but he should.