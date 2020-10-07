Lovable as it is, Schubert Symphony No. 8 (“Unfinished”) can leave you asking if there’s anything new to discover in this blessedly straightforward piece. But, yes, there is here. Nézet-Séguin’s tempos are slow-ish but hardly leisurely: The music suggests a descent into the underworld in the first movement, and an emergence from it in the second movement that is steeped in resignation and sorrow.