“What the takeaway is, is that we had to put some refinements to the institution from teaching, and the curriculum, making sure it’s diverse,” said Reginald Brown, one of the four Black trustees and the board member who chaired the committee. “We found out that — we knew this already — that the teaching body, the faculty, was not diverse, but the population is. And you know that that was an issue. So we’re going to correct that.”