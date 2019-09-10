Testifying before Judge Matthew D. Carrafiello, Painted Bride executive director Laurel Raczka said that “maintaining the building is no longer sustainable” and that the $4.8 million sale to developers led by Groom Investments is the only way for the organization to make ends meet over the long term. Raczka said entertaining a lesser $2.6 million offer by Lantern Theater Company that would preserve the venue for performance and save the Zagar mosaics would not be responsible.