Philadelphia Orphans’ Court has blocked the sale of the Painted Bride Art Center in Old City, citing the likely destruction of the Bride’s “priceless” mosaic facade, created by artist Isaiah Zagar during the 1990s.
Judge Matthew D. Carrafiello issued his opinion Thursday afternoon, saying the sale would “all but ensure the destruction of what many individuals consider to be a true treasure.”
The Bride, a nonprofit, sought court approval of its agreement to sell its landmark building at 230 Vine St. to Groom Investments, which has indicated it would erect a condo building with parking on the site. The Bride has said it wishes to free itself from the burden of building ownership and proceed as a nomadic arts presenter.
It planned to use funds from the proposed sale, about $4.5 million, as an endowment.
In his ruling, Carrafiello wrote: “While the court understands the need for nonprofit entities to survive, even at the cost of modifying their goals and sacrificing some of their time-honored traditions, here, one of those traditions sought to be sacrificed goes to the core of the reason for the entity’s existence.”
He went on to say that the Bride, as petitioner, “had the burden of proof in this matter” and failed to make its case.
The judge found that sale and destruction would not be in the best interest of the public — Orphans’ Court has jurisdiction over public charities — or, for that matter, in the best interest of the Bride.