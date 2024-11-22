Pat Ciarrocchi is Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia’s ‘Person of the Year’

For over 30 years, journalist Pat Ciarrocchi was the voice and face of Philadelphia morning news.

The former CBS Philadelphia anchor took viewers around Philly, to the suburbs and beyond, and even to the doorsteps of the Vatican.

In 2005, she witnessed the death and funeral of Pope John Paul II; in 2013, the historic resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. And she concluded her broadcast career with 16 hours of live coverage of Pope Francis’ visit to Philadelphia in 2015.

“I want to tell stories that uplift and for people to see the human spirit rise — not just the human spirit in defeat,” Ciarrocchi said. “And because of my commitment and the commitment of the station, I had a great opportunity to tell those stories.”

Ciarrocchi’s deeply reported investigations and feature stories led to dozens of journalism awards and inductions into the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia Hall of Fame and the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. But her latest honor, she said, is reflective of her work as a public servant and humanitarian.

On Friday, Ciarrocchi, now 72, will be honored as the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia’s “Person of the Year” at the organization’s Hall of Fame Gala.

Ciarrocchi credits her lengthy and illustrious career to three words she’s long held close to the chest – grit, discipline, and determination. “I really leaned into it, and I think that’s how I developed my audience,” she said. “I developed a loyal audience in the morning, and I had great co-anchors with me over the years.”

“She deserves the award, plain and simple,” said Leigh Richards, the current chairperson of the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia, who also contributes business feature reports each weekend on KYW NewsRadio.

“Pat always does whatever she can to help people in the business,” said Richards, “and she has always tried to raise the bar of excellence in the industry and in the community.”

“It’s really humbling to receive this recognition, even daunting,” said Ciarrocchi.

Ciarrocchi, a Kennett Square, Chester County, native, studied American Studies as an undergrad at Rosemont College in 1974. She never studied journalism but recognized her love of storytelling as early as fourth grade. Her teacher wrote the word excellent on one of her short-form compositions, and the red ink-stained message was etched in her mind.

“In school, I always loved reading in front of the classroom,” she said. “The teacher would ask who would like to read their book report in front of the class, and I always raised my hand. I felt so confident in doing it.”

So instead of joining her brothers in the family’s mushroom business, Ciarrocchi decided to take her storytelling in front of TV cameras. Her mother, she said, was her first producer, giving her fashion and hairstyling tips — and broadcasting direction when needed. “She was my toughest and most productive critic, but she also was my greatest cheerleader.”

In 1982, Ciarocchi started her career at KYW-TV, Channel 3 (now known as CBS3 Philadelphia). In addition to being part of the station’s Eyewitness News telecast, she also cohosted Evening Magazine and Talk Philly at Noon. Before she left Channel 3 in 2015, she led the station’s live team coverage of Pope Francis’ visit to the city in September of that year.

It had particular significance for her, she said, having been born and raised a Catholic.

At a time when women were still “finding their footing” in a largely white and male-operated profession, Ciarocchi said she took full advantage of the opportunity to work as a journalist.

“I never found that I had obstacles placed in my path on purpose. I felt when I got better at what I was doing, doors opened for me,” she said.

While three decades of TV journalism, including 14 years of early morning news, got tiring, she confesses to missing the camaraderie she shared with her colleagues.

“I loved it all. I had great colleagues and some of the most fun and challenging elements all at the same time,” she said.

“Working with Pat was an absolute dream,” said her former colleague and CBS3 news anchor Ukee Washington.

“She changed the course of my career,” he said. “When they paired us together, I would watch the way she carried herself on and off the air, and the compassion she had on the air for people. From day one we had a bond — she is my sister from another mister!”

In 2020, Ciarrocchi underwent brain surgery to remove a benign growth. She is now “trying to use my skills for the greater good,” Ciarrocchi said.

That includes serving on the boards of Mission Kids Child Advocacy Center, the Montgomery County-based child advocacy agency for sexually abused children, and Gaudenzia Inc., which provides treatment for those with substance abuse and addiction issues.

She enjoys making flower arrangements and golfing with her husband, David Fineman. She often writes for Philadelphia RowHome magazine.

Not surprisingly, she does voice-over work and is an avid television news viewer. “Old habits die hard,” she said.

As she reflects on her career now, Ciarrocchi said she remains grateful for having had the opportunity to tell Philadelphia’s stories, and to have graced people’s TV screens as a trusted voice and face. The feeling, even now, never gets past her. When asked how she would define her career in a newscast, Ciarrocchi said she would start with the ending:

“Hello, Pat Ciarrocchi. Thank you for watching.”

The Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia 2024 Hall of Fame Gala will be held on Friday, Nov. 21 at the Hilton Philadelphia City Avenue, located at 4200 City Ave.

Freelance writer Frank Halperin contributed to this article.