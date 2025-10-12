Philadelphia’s own Patti LaBelle delivers heart and soul at 250th celebration of U.S. Navy and Marine Corps

Despite its bluster, the nor’easter didn’t dampen the “Victory at Sea” concert headlined by Philadelphia’s own Patti LaBelle, who belted out “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” during Sunday night’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

At 81, LaBelle’s fiery and soulful stage presence was undiminished as she hit high notes to rousing applause after being helped up the stage steps and walked slowly to the microphone at the Temple Performing Arts Center on North Broad Street.

Advertisement

LaBelle appeared on stage just once — singing a bluesy cover of the Judy Garland classic — during the 2.5-hour concert. She wore a silky navy blue pantsuit with a periwinkle overcoat and fingernails to match.

Shortly after LaBelle, singer Justin Guarini, another homegrown star from the Philadelphia region, sang “You Make My Dreams Come True” by Daryl Hall and John Oates. Guarini, 47, who grew up in Bucks County, rose to fame in 2002 when he became the runner-up to Kelly Clarkson on the first season of “American Idol.”

The evening concert was moved to Temple University’s center from Independence Mall due to inclement weather.

“There’s a storm brewing outside,” said actor-comedian Rob Riggle, a former Daily Show contributor and former Saturday Night Live cast member, who hosted the concert. “It was a tough call because when you’re outside, there’s so much history everywhere you look in this town.”

Riggle, a retired Marine officer, joked that military members approached him before the show and lobbied to brave the weather and hold the show outdoors.

“They came up to me and they said, `Rob, what’s up? We’ve faced worse than this. C’mon, we’re the best of the best. Let us take on the elements,’” Riggle said. “You guys are the `best of the best,’ but I’m retired, so I’ll take the roof please.”

Although LaBelle, who was born in West Philadelphia, was billed as the main attraction, the evening was electrified by United States Navy Band and United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corps. The latter played an instrumental version of “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” by the Andrews Sisters, with Captain Courtney Lawrence, a Marine since 2008, conducting.

The concert was the capstone of a weeklong celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. Both were founded in Philadelphia in 1775.

The concert opened with bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent and her band, The Rage. Her daughter, Sally Sandker Ziesing, a lead vocalist in the Navy’s country band, called Country Current, joined Vincent on stage in her dress blues. Together, they sang “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver.

“This concert was 250 years in the making and it did not disappoint,” Riggle said at the concert’s end.