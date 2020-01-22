Piazzolla Caldera, was created in 1987 and hasn’t been danced since 2006. It’s a take on the tango but uses no tango steps, and Swartz said it expresses "all the things that Paul Taylor is. … He took a social dance and turned it into a company piece. There’s characters in it, there’s humor in it. It’s Paul Taylor pouring all of his genius into it. It’s a great closer.”