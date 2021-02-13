Entertaining though the banter may be, PCMS says it’s important to reunite listeners with the in-person concert experience. Online, the sound of the piano during Wednesday evening’s concert was fine, but a shadow of what it had been earlier in the day at rehearsal heard live. The Hamburg Steinway, bought just before the pandemic by PCMS and its sister organization, the Marlboro Music Festival, might be the most lovely keyboard in the city at the moment. Listeners deserve to hear it in full.