Despite anecdotal impressions that museums have now cast off the chains of the past and begun to acquire work by women artists at a fast clip, a new national study shows that is not the case.
The study, conducted by In Other Words. an editorial project within Sotheby’s, and artNet News, an art market newswire, the study of 26 museums, as well as auction and market data from 2008 to 2018, found that only 11% of all work acquired by institutions for their permanent collections was by female artists.
“The number of works by women acquired did not increase over time,” the report states. “In fact, it peaked a decade ago.”
Faring even more poorly, work by African American women artists made up just 3.3 percent (190 of 5,832) of the total number of female artists whose work was collected by U.S. institutions during the study period.
Bucking that trend is the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, which, according to the report, acquired work by women at five times the national rate. PAFA was recipient of a large gift from Linda Lee Alter of 400 works by women in 2010, which provided a substantial base to build on its holdings by women artists.
In ensuing years, PAFA has actively sought to acquire works by women and people of color.
“We are telling a very comprehensive story about American art here, and women and artists of color play right into it — there are no outliers here,” the museum’s director Brooke Davis Anderson told Charlotte Burns, of In Other Words, and Julia Halperin, of artnetNews, who conducted the study.