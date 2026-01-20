The Philadelphia Art Museum’s marketing chief has resigned. It may now want a do-over on its rebrand.

The Philadelphia Art Museum has parted ways with the marketing executive who oversaw the museum’s controversial rebranding campaign.

Paul Dien, the chief marketing officer hired by former museum director and CEO Sasha Suda in 2023, has resigned effective Feb. 1, the museum confirmed Tuesday.

Dien has accepted a consulting opportunity and was not available for an interview on Tuesday. The museum had no further details to share, a spokesperson said.

The change is the first in the senior executive team since veteran museum and nonprofit leader Daniel H. Weiss was brought in as director and CEO about eight weeks ago.

The museum is currently mulling whether to keep or alter the rebrand, Weiss said in a recent interview.

Dien, who was previously vice president of advancement and partnerships at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, oversaw the Art Museum’s name change and new visual identity. He and Suda had hoped the museum’s rebrand would revive sagging attendance after its unveiling in early October.

“It’s going to bring people in and help put us more clearly on the map,” Suda said at the time.

“We have so much research that shows there is this brand perception that we’re the castle on the hill,” said Dien last November, during the rebrand’s rollout. “And so my job right now is [to ask], ‘How do we come down the steps and meet people where they’re at?’”

But the campaign was widely — though not universally — mocked.

A Hyperallergic story carried the headline: “People Really Hate the Philadelphia Art Museum Rebrand.”

A review in trade blog Brand New praised the rebrand, saying that it infused the museum with a “much needed, new, distinct, and energetic identity that was sorely missing.”

The rebrand, designed by Brooklyn-based branding and design firm Gretel, came with a name change for the institution, from Philadelphia Museum of Art to Philadelphia Art Museum, as well as a shorthand moniker — PhAM, which the museum has used for its new web address, visitpham.org, and in some marketing materials.

That drew an unfortunate joke moniker from wags — PhArt.

“We are an amazing museum with an amazing collection, amazing curators and an amazing experience, and it’s really a shame, the jokes and negative reaction to the rebranding,” said museum trustee Yoram (Jerry) Wind a few weeks after the rebrand was introduced.

Another board member, Jennifer Rice, expressed support for it shortly after its launch.

“I do like it. I love the tagline ‘Wall to Wall Art for All.’ I like that it feels fresh and feels new and feels like it would connect with the audience we’ve had trouble connecting with,” Rice said

Some critics complained that a new logo inspired by the griffin figures adorning the building’s roofline looked less like that of an art museum, saying that it was reminiscent of a beer label or soccer team.

The rebrand, including the name change, new logo and bolder graphics, also comprises a series of punchy taglines, like “Made You Look” and “Revolutionary Since 1876.”

Weiss has set up a task force of board and staff to evaluate the rebranding to “take a look at how it’s playing, what works, what doesn’t work, to do some analytical work around that and get a sense of how our various constituencies are perceiving it, recognizing that almost any rebrand is controversial at first,” he said. “The question is whether we’re in the territory of a rebrand that is counterproductive to our ambition or not.”

Their findings will be presented to the board for discussion on whether “we stay as it is now or make changes.”

Suda was ousted as director and CEO in November, three years into her five-year contract. She filed a wrongful dismissal lawsuit against the museum about a week later.