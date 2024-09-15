The 13 best comedy shows to catch this fall

Philadelphia is the city that gave the world Kevin Hart, Tina Fey, Todd Glass, David Brenner, and the late Bob Saget. Undoubtedly, the city has a robust comedy scene.

This fall, comedy fans can expect dynamic headliners and star-studded lineups in venues big and small.

Here are some of the best stand-up comedy acts you should see.

JB Smoove, Sept. 14, Parx Casino

JB Smoove, who’s built a name on his brash comedy style and breakout role on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, will kick off this year’s lineup of fall comedy acts. The sharply dressed, fast-talking New Yorker returns to Philly to perform at the Xcite Center at Parx Casino in Bensalem.

📅 Sept. 14 📍2999 Street Rd., Bensalem, Pa. 19020, 🌐 parxcasino.com 💵 $46

Eddie Griffin, Sept. 14, Live! Casino

Eddie Griffin has never shied away from controversy or veered from making fun of his childhood idols. His introspective jokes and classic impressions of Bruce Lee and Michael Jackson, flying kicks and all, are why he’s been a mainstay in the comedy world for 30-plus years. The legendary comic will make his way to Philly’s Live! Casino for a grand night of raw and uncut comedy.

📅 Sept. 14 📍 900 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 🌐 philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com 💵 $40

Leslie Jones, Sept. 21, Miller Theater

Leslie Jones has seen her star rise in recent years. The Saturday Night Live alum has flashed her comedic brilliance on the big screen in films like Ghostbusters, Coming 2 America, and Good Burger 2. Now, the Memphis native is taking a break from Hollywood film sets to return to the stand-up stage. Jones will perform at the Miller Theater on Sept. 21.

📅 Sept. 21 📍250 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19102 🌐 ensembleartsphilly.org 💵 $39

Kumail Nanjiani, Sept. 21, the Fillmore

When Kumail Nanjiani isn’t donning a superhero suit or starring in rom-coms, the longtime stand-up is headlining comedy venues for a night of thunderous laughter. The Eternals star will perform in Philly on Sept. 21, at the Fillmore for his “Doing This Again” tour.

📅 Sept. 21📍29 E. Allen St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123 🌐 concerts.livenation.com 💵 $53

Sebastian Maniscalco, Sept. 27, Wells Fargo Center

Few Hollywood talents have equal comedic and acting chops, but Sebastian Maniscalco has managed to master both arenas. The Irishman actor and long-established stand-up will display it front stage when he is in Philly for his “It Ain’t Right” tour. Maniscalco is set to headline a one-night show at the Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 27.

📅 Sept. 27 📍 3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 🌐 wellsfargocenterphilly.com 💵 $49

Kountry Wayne, Oct. 4, Live! Casino

Having amassed millions of social media followers through his viral skits and short-form clips, Kountry Wayne has evolved into a full-fledged stand-up star. The Georgia native was named one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch,” and comedy fans will get to see his growing command onstage at Live! Casino on Oct. 4 for his “King of Hearts” tour.

📅 Oct. 4 📍 900 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148 🌐 philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com 💵 $40

Larry David, Oct. 22, the Met Philly

Larry David returns to the City of Brotherly Love on Oct. 22 as a stop on his new 10-city comedy tour. The Curb Your Enthusiasm mastermind drops in at the Met for the “A Conversation With Larry David” tour, which kicks off on Sept. 20 in Denver before ending on Dec. 5 in Hollywood, Fla. Each show will have a guest moderator. According to Variety, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning will join David for his show in Denver, so Philadelphians could hope to see a former Eagle take the comedy stage. General tickets go on sale Friday.

📅 Oct. 22 📍 858 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130 🌐 concerts.livenation.com 💵 $TBA

Maria Bamford, Oct. 24-27, Helium Comedy Club

Maria Bamford, best known for her starring role in the Netflix series Lady Dynamite, will share more of her deeply personal and hilarious tales about mental illness in front of a crowd of local comedy lovers. Bamford will take over Helium Comedy Club for four nights of sheer laughter.

📅 Oct. 24-27 📍2031 Sansom St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103 🌐 philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com 💵 $32

Chelsea Handler, Nov. 10, the Met Philly

The queen of rapid-fire quips and overt observation is back center stage for her new comedy tour, “Little Big B*tch.” The hilariously vulgar comedian returns to the City of Brotherly Love for a one-night performance at the Met on Nov. 10.

📅 Nov. 10 📍 858 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130, 🌐 themetphilly.com 💵 $35

Sarah Silverman, Nov. 21, the Met Philly

From local comedy venues to the big screen, Sarah Silverman has been at the forefront of the comedy scene for years. And now the star comic is back with another string of performances for a fresh new tour. The Bob’s Burgers Movie star will make her way to the Met for a show on Nov. 21 for her “Postmortem” tour.

📅 Nov. 21 📍 858 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130 🌐 themetphilly.com 💵 $64

D.L. Hughley, Dec. 6-8, Helium Comedy Club

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, and comic D.L. Hughley has been bearing the weight of greatness for decades. The radio host, actor, and the Original Kings of Comedy star returns to Philly’s Helium Comedy Club for a three-night stint at the iconic venue.

📅 Dec. 6-8 📍 2031 Sansom St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 🌐 philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com 💵 $42

Kevin Hart, Dec. 4-5, the Met Philly

Fresh off a string of Netflix films and amid a new comedy tour, Kevin Hart will return to his hometown to set a familiar stage and crowd ablaze. The Mark Twain Prize winner and Grammy-nominated comic will take over the Met for a two-night residency for his “Acting My Age” tour.

📅 Dec. 4-5📍 858 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130 🌐 themetphilly.com 💵 $100

Jim Gaffigan, Dec. 12-14, the Met Philly

Just before 2024 comes to a close, comedian Jim Gaffigan has “All New Material” for Philly comedy fans. The Unfrosted star will take his observational and quick-witted humor on the road for a three-night tour stop at the Met this winter.

📅 Dec. 12-14 📍 858 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130 🌐 themetphilly.com 💵 $64