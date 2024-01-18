‘There’s no edge like Philly’: Why the city’s most talented won’t leave their hometown

Philly’s “got major talent,” as entertainment mogul Charles “Charlie Mack” Alston says. “There are some remarkable people and talent that have come out of Philly, and the city has a surplus of it.”

But the demands of the industry often pull artists, musicians, and actors away from their beloved hometown, forcing them to pack their bags and migrate to cities like New York, L.A., Atlanta, and Miami.

But for Mack, who was Will Smith’s long-term bodyguard and personal assistant before becoming a notable Hollywood power broker, there’s only one place he calls home — and that’s Philly. And he is not alone.

Some entertainers born and bred in the region can’t seem to leave the city behind. We asked them why.

Responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ and hip-hop pioneer; West Philly native

Where do you live?

I’ve lived in Delaware for almost 20 years, but I never had a desire to move far away. It’s what I know. This is home.

Does the Philly area’s affordability play a factor?

It’s true – Philly isn’t as expensive as New York or L.A., and I know the city so I feel more comfortable here. I know how to navigate Philly; I don’t know how to navigate New York or L.A. In Philly, I know my surroundings.

Why do you think some Philly-born entertainers choose to leave the city?

Philly is a tough town. It prepares you to go off into the rest of the world because Philly doesn’t show love to those who don’t deserve it. Nothing comes easy, and it prepares you to go to places like New York and do a good job.

I think the people who move out of Philly never lose the love for Philly.

What does Philly’s future as an entertainment hub look like?

If you look at the history, [the Philly scene was lively] with Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, then it left. That was the neo soul movement and [then came] The Roots, it all goes in cycles. I tell a lot of inspiring musicians to just be ready when it comes back because it’s coming back.

Tierra Whack

Rapper; North Philly native

What’s inspired you to stay in Philly?

I love to travel, visit new places, and experience new things but nothing feels better than waking up in my hometown, with people that look and feel just like me.

Did you always see yourself staying in Philly?

I am Philly [and] Philly is me. I love my city and everything it has to offer. I want to put my city on the map. I’m not sure why other people leave, but I’m here to stay.

In a past interview, you talked about pouring back into the city. What does that look like for you?

My goal is to build a creative space here in Philly. Not only where I can go and be creative, but where others can, too. I love what’s happening in our city right now, [and] I want to be a positive light for everyone coming up after me.

Eugene ‘ManMan’ Roberts

Producer and musical director; South Philly native

Why do you think so many popular entertainers from Philly prefer to live in Philly?

A lot of people pull from Philly. Every major album, tour, and every band — someone from Philly is in the mix. And sometimes when we leave home and go to these other places, you’re filling them up with your energy, your presence, and your sound, but they can’t refill that cup. You got to go back home to get that vibe, inspiration, and aesthetic that makes home, home.

What’s stopped you from leaving the city?

We got rich history here. We have amazing producers, songwriters, and artists. We’re really good, and I never wanted to turn my back on the place that made me who I am. I’ll always be that no matter where I go.

Do you see Philly becoming a renewed musical hub?

Philly used to have Philly International, Sigma Sound, and all these other studios, and people came here to cut records. But when the world went digital, it took away needing studios. Until we build up an empire of entertainment with studios and rehearsal facilities, I don’t think any city can [become a musical hub].

L.A. is all that because that’s where all the celebrities live, and there’s good weather but I think the pandemic made it a level playing field for everybody.

Charlie Mack

Entertainment mogul and community leader; Southwest Philly native

Why do you think big-name entertainers from Philly choose to venture elsewhere?

Philadelphia is like a character, and people that used to come here admired it, but admired it from afar. If you don’t feel safe, you can’t relax and let your hair down. Right now, we’re in a place where we’re hemorrhaging and going through a very horrific transition, and I hope and pray that the kids here have an opportunity to experience Philly the same way I did.

I love my city, but the reality is people don’t feel safe. And home is supposed to be just that: a place you feel safe and welcome.

How can Philly go back to being what it used to be?

The natives of Philadelphia are in a space where they don’t love themselves. That’s the harsh reality, and it’s hard for someone to stay put when they’re not received or revered from their own people. Artists need validation and love, it’s a part of their makeup. Philly is real and harsh, it will hit you right in your face. Residents won’t give you fanfare if you’re not tapping into the things that make them move.

How can we better retain the talent that comes out of Philly?

I feel like the men of the city of Philadelphia have to restore safety. Women are stepping up in major ways, but men have to restore everything that is amazing about Philadelphia: the artistry, the streets, the sports, the politics, city government, and everything that it’s about.

Adam Blackstone

Multi-instrumentalist and songwriter; Trenton native

What does being close to Philly mean as an entertainer?

One thing is the culture of Philadelphia. There’s a go-getter and hustler’s spirit. For me, no other city has embraced the arts like Philly.

In Philadelphia, we just want to see each other win and we represent our city from all over the world, no matter where we’re from. That’s always a plus we have that maybe other cities don’t.

Are there certain Philly spots that give you inspiration?

When we go to any sports event, whether it’s the Philadelphia Eagles, Sixers, or Flyers, I feel a sense of oneness and a feeling that we’re all fighting for the same thing.

Don Cannon

DJ and record executive, West Philly native now living in Atlanta

Why does it seem like more Philly artists are staying in the city?

I feel like people just love the culture. I can walk through Society Hill and Parkside, and it just feels different than anywhere else in the world, from Brooklyn to Compton. It’s just a different feel, and I think that’s why people want to stay here. And sometimes you get away from home and think, “Man, it’s not the same,” and go back.

I know you relocated to Atlanta, but do you ever come back to Philly?

I left when I was 18, but I often go back to see what’s happening there, what’s the newest trends, and to get some edge. Sometimes you travel across the world, but there’s no edge like Philadelphia.