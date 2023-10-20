Philly filmmakers on the Philly-ness of their films and their favorite bars

The Philadelphia Film Festival is back with more than 60 films on this year’s slate. The festival’s Filmadelphia category brings together “the most dynamic and talented voices from the greater Philadelphia area.”

Ahead of the 10-day event, we reached out to four filmmakers whose projects are featured in the section. We chatted about their films, the city, and (obviously) a bit about sports.

Answers have been edited and condensed for clarity.

Walé Oyéjidé

The film: Bravo, Burkina!. Oct. 27 8 p.m., Oct. 28 3:15 p.m.

How Philly is your film?: This film was produced in Italy and Burkina Faso, but most of the art team is from Philadelphia. Though it’s a small film, Bravo, Burkina! has continued to punch wildly above its weight; finding itself on cinema screens around the globe. In spirit, the making of this film is very representative of Philadelphia’s relentless desire to succeed despite limited resources.

How does this homecoming feel?: I’ve had the privilege of screening this film in West Africa, Europe, and around the United States, but it feels particularly special to play it in the city I call home. For the first time since becoming an internationally-renowned filmmaker, I’ll be screening in front of family and friends who, because they live in this tough and unforgiving town, will keep me humble by remaining entirely unimpressed by my efforts – no matter how incredible they are.

Favorite Philly film: Easily, Trading Places.

Your best sports bar rec: I’m going to have to give a split decision to Oloroso and Friday Saturday Sunday for those whose sport of choice is chasing down the best cocktails and tasting menus in town.

Kyra Knox

The film: Bad Things Happen In Philadelphia. Oct. 24 8:30 p.m., Oct. 28 6:45 p.m.

How Philly is your film?: It’s honestly a love letter to my city. We tell the stories of nonprofit organizations like Shoot Basketballs Not People and Mothers In Charge, who have boots on the ground, working hard for change here. We tell the stories of young adults still here in this city, fighting for their dreams. Yes, we have experienced so much gun violence here, but we also tell the story of how beautiful our city is because we haven’t given up on our city — I sure as hell haven’t.

How does this homecoming feel?: It feels amazing. This is my hometown. This film has been traveling through the film festival circuit and winning multiple awards, but nothing beats the feeling of bringing this film home.

Favorite Philly film: Trading Places.

Your best sports bar rec: McMenamin’s Tavern.

Kit Zauhar

The film: This Closeness. Oct. 24 8:35 p.m., Oct. 28 5:30 p.m.

How Philly is your film?: Well, I feel a bit like a cheat. Although the film is set in Philly, it was shot in New York, where I live and work. But we drink Victory beer in the film to make up for the lack of actual locale.

There are two characters from Philly in the film, [there’s a scene with] verbal sparring against a character that is from New York. That really represents the archetypes of people I grew up with. The film also takes place during the weekend of a high school reunion for a school with a cult-like following, which is not dissimilar to the one I attended.

How does this homecoming feel?: Coincidentally, a month after the film plays at the Philadelphia Film Festival, I will be attending my own high school reunion. I’ll encounter the very people that inspired the characters in the film.

Favorite Philly film: Mikey and Nicky.

Your best sports bar rec: I don’t really go to sports bars, but some Philly bars I really like are AKA Bar for happy hour, Fuime in West Philly (which is now closed), and Tattooed Mom.

Danny Gevirtz

The film: I Think I’m Sick. Oct. 26 8:45 p.m., Oct. 28 8:45 p.m.

How Philly is your film?: Making this film was hard as hell. We didn’t have money to solve our problems. We got creative, we had grit, and we did what it took to get the job done. That feels like the Philly way to me. Also, look out for some Philly references and easter eggs throughout the film.

How does this homecoming feel?: It feels amazing to show the film in Philly. The film was shot here, and I was born and raised in the area. Most of the cast and crew are Philadelphia-based, so it’s a coming home party. I can’t wait for all of our friends and families to have the chance to see the film on the big screen.

Favorite Philly film: How lame am I if I say National Treasure? It was one of my favorite movies as a kid. Who doesn’t want to break into Independence Hall with Nicolas Cage?

Your best sports bar rec: I’m not a bar guy, especially when it comes to watching sports. I played football my whole life through college, so I need to be in my home away from distractions so I can read the defense and coach from the couch.

