Yes, Philly is most definitely a basketball city. Dating all the way back to 1898.

On Dec. 1, 1898, about 1,000 people gathered at a court in Textile Hall — today’s Kensington neighborhood. They were there to watch the Philadelphia Hancock Athletic Association play the New Jersey Trenton Nationals, America’s first professional basketball game.

According to an article in the following day’s Philadelphia Times the game got to a late start because referees were still ironing out the rules of the world’s newest professional sport.

But once the game got underway, it was fast and furious.

Hancock “started with a rush, scoring two field goals before the players had become warmed up to their work,” the story reads.

“Throughout the entire first half, the home team had the better of the argument, taking advantage of every opportunity finishing the half in the lead by a score of 11 to [0].”

In the end, Philadelphia lost by two points; a disappointment Philly sports fans know all too well, even in these modern times.

The final score: 21 to 19.

That first game of the National Basketball League will be feted this Saturday at a Firstival in the Xfinity Mobile Arena. Firstivals are the Philadelphia Historic District’s weekly day parties celebrating events that happened in Philadelphia before anywhere else in America, and often the world. They are part of a yearlong celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

James Naismith, a YMCA coach in Springfield, Mass. invented basketball in 1891 to keep kids active during winter months. The sport incorporated elements of rugby, lacrosse, and soccer. Instead of throwing balls into a bottomless net to score, players threw balls into peach baskets.

(In other words, there was no such thing as a rebound.)

Basketball quickly became popular with college students and in 1898, Naismith was recruited to coach the University of Kansas basketball team.

That same year, Horace Fogel, sports editor of the Philadelphia Public Ledger, organized the first professional basketball league with three teams from Philadelphia and three from South Jersey.

A 12-foot chain link cage separated players from the fans. Ropes replaced these iron cages in the 1920s.

Fogel’s National Basketball League lasted just five years, folding in 1904 because of quick player turnover eating into profits. A second league was formed in 1937 and was sponsored by Goodyear. In 1946, the Basketball Association of America was established.

And in 1949, the BAA and NBL merged to create today’s NBA.

“This really goes to show that Philadelphia is a sports city,” said Shavonnia Corbin Johnson, vice president of civic affairs for the 76ers. “When people talk about Philadelphia sports rooted in history, tradition, and passion it’s true, but now we know that America’s true love of sports can trace its roots right back here.”

This week’s Firstival is Saturday, Jan. 24, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m., at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, 3601 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA. Premium Access Entrance on the Broad Street side, near Lot C. The Inquirer will highlight a “first” from Philadelphia Historic District’s 52 Weeks of Firsts program every week.