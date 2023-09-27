Latino community leaders launch free education initiative ‘Street Knowledge’ in Philadelphia

For lawyer Alba Martínez, “it’s never too late to learn.”

“There is a great need in the community for more learning experiences,” Martínez said. But when the average cost of higher education in Pennsylvania is $14,532 per year, “it’s like we are telling people ‘hope you get a lot done by 12th grade because the next rung in the ladder is higher education — if you are not able to climb you are going to get stuck.’”

Martínez and other Latino community leaders created Street Knowledge, a program offering free and low-cost classes taught by community members, for community members.

The goal is to make knowledge accessible to all Philadelphians by focusing on four main pillars: arts and media, wealth-building, wellness, and practical skills, including crafts, cooking, and DIY projects. After receiving a grant from the city, a six-month pilot is set to begin in January 2024.

The project was born after Latino community members put their artistic skills together, teaching and learning from each other, to produce the award-winning film La Guagua 47, which tells Martínez’s story of finding the city’s Latino community through a ride on SEPTA’s bus route #47.

The initiative will offer 15 free classes. Details of the schedule are still being finalized, but a small business financial education boot camp, podcasting, history of the Puerto Rican community, and “Money Stories” (which integrates storytelling with financial education) courses are among the first on the roster. Sign-ups open in October.

Pulitzer Award winner Suave Gonzales is set to be the podcasting instructor.

For Gonzales — who describes himself as “just a guy who recorded a podcast on a phone” — Street Knowledge is a way to give back to the community.

“Something like this would have changed the way my life turned out,” Gonzales said. He was one of 300 Philadelphia juveniles sentenced to life in prison until the Supreme Court deemed automatic life-without-parole sentences for juveniles unconstitutional. Since then, he has become an advocate, artist, and podcast producer.

“We are bringing the resources to the community, [and] now it is up to the people to own their own narrative,” Gonzales said.While all pilot classes will be free, the organizers plan on eventually adding low-cost courses to continue paying the teachers after the end of the grant. But, Martínez assures that a scholarship fund will be created for people who can’t cover tuition.

Street Knowledge officially kicks off Sept. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Taller Puertorriqueño, with a celebratory launch party. All community members are welcome for an information session with Latin food and music. To sign up or to check for updates on when applications go live, call 234-567-890 or email info@streetknowledge.us.

📅Sept. 27, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., 📍2600 N 5th St, Philadelphia, 🌐streetknowledge.us