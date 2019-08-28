“Ian McHarg: The House We Live In,” in Penn’s Kroiz Gallery, offers models for his landscape designs, studies of the Delaware River, a video clip of McHarg speaking passionately for ecology in the film Multiply and Subdue the Earth (shown on WHYY-TV, Channel 12, on March 9, 1969, according to an ad published the same day in the Philadelphia Inquirer that’s also displayed), and drawings for a competition he entered with the architect Oscar Stonorov to redevelop Washington Square West. Ephemera that caught my eye included a photograph of McHarg standing with his colleagues and friends on Penn’s campus, among them the architect Louis Kahn; the historian and literary critic Lewis Mumford; and the journalist and activist Jane Jacobs; handwritten letters from Mumford and Laurance Rockefeller to McHarg, and a color photograph taken in 1959 of the Cheltenham Shopping Center (later renamed the Cheltenham Square Mall and now Greenleaf at Cheltenham), showing a view of the shopping center’s formerly elegant plaza designed by McHarg.