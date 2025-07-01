Philadelphia has amped up its graffiti cleaning efforts. The results are showing.

Following years of complaints about graffiti and vandalism, the City of Philadelphia is finally boosting its cleanup efforts.

Starting in March 2024, and led by the city’s Office of Clean and Green Initiatives, more cleaning crews are now buffing graffiti from business buildings, highways, and private residences.

Carlton Williams, the director of the Clean and Green Initiatives, said the agency’s new “proactive approach” has resulted in cleaner landscapes and fewer complaints from the 311 service request line.

But Williams’ staff isn’t just responding to 311 calls. “We’re going out looking for these issues,” he said, “because we all know that everyone doesn’t submit complaints.”

“We have to go into communities and start to look for these things, especially if it’s not in a traditional location where residents can see it.”

The cleaning crews operate under the Community Life Improvement Program, an agency that addresses unpermitted graffiti, vacant lots, abandoned vehicles, and other related issues throughout Philadelphia.

CLIP has been around for years, but under the guidance of Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and Clean and Green, its graffiti abatement team has addressed graffiti vandalism quicker and at higher rates.

Whether it’s small tags on mailboxes, street signs, or warehouses, Williams said cleaning crews are dispatched within 24-48-hour windows of first spotting graffiti.

“We try to remove it all because graffiti begets more graffiti, and it ultimately becomes a problem where people think that’s commonplace,” Williams said.

Among the biggest problem areas, he said, are highways and nearby underpasses. The mission of the initiative, Williams said, is to turn areas along I-95 and I-76 into “zero graffiti tolerance zones.”

The efforts have led to notable results.

According to data collected from January 2024 to January 2025, Williams said average graffiti complaints have gone down from around 1,500 per month to 800 per month.

Famed graffiti pioneer Darryl “Cornbread” McCray said the removal of unpermitted graffiti is a necessary step in beautifying Philadelphia.

“We’re moving in a different time and place, it doesn’t leave room for vandalism,” McCray said. “We were once the graffiti capital of the world, but now we’re the mural capital of the world. And you’re either with us, or you’re not.”

Along with removing unwanted graffiti, Williams said a key element to his efforts is the prevention of future graffiti. The city plans to apprehend repeat offenders, while also giving l an outlet to flex their talents.

In partnership with the city, Mural Arts executive director Jane Golden wants to bring more graffiti writers into the folds of the public art program to ensure their talents are properly fostered.

“Mural Arts is eager to open our doors to people who have been writing on walls, who are interested in taking their talent and energy, and directing it in a positive, pro-mural direction,” she said.

While McCray supports the city’s increased efforts, he isn’t sold on it deterring current or future wall writers from tagging street fixtures or underpasses in the long run. “I don’t condone graffiti, but it will never go away,” he said. “The mentality [of graffiti writers] doesn’t change. That will always be here.”

But Golden is far more optimistic.

“I feel the sky is the limit,” she said. “We love Philadelphia, and we want it to look its best. We also want to be able to provide opportunities for artists. And many partners are coming to the table.”